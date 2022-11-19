The Knights of Columbus and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will serve their 16th annual Thanksgiving meal from 12:30-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at 2114 North Jackson in Magnolia.
The meal will be dine-in or carry-out.
The Knights invite everyone, especially the elderly, the underprivileged, and anyone who is alone or hungry on Thanksgiving Day, to enjoy a free traditional Thanksgiving meal. All are invited.
The menu includes turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert and drink.
Contributors include Farmers Bank & Trust, Albemarle Foundation, Bodcaw Bank, Cadence Bank, Peoples Bank, Piggly Wiggly, Walmart, Brookshire’s, and others.