Columbia County 4-H conducted its annual Talks and Demonstrations O’Rama virtually for county 4-H members.
In the Junior division, Landry Mitchell placed 1st with her demonstration of making gel fresheners. The kit and supplies were given to Landry as a Christmas gift. In return, she has made several gel fresheners to give to her friends and family.
Jace Watson, in the Cloverbud Division, demonstrated how to make snow cones. He looks forward to potentially having his own snow cone stand at local community sites.
Judges for the event included Tina Moore and Justin Morris.
For information on Columbia County 4-H, contact Columbia County Extension Office at (870) 235-3720.