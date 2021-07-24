Commercial exhibits are welcome at the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, which will be held September 20-25.
Booth rentals are $150 for the week. Renters receive two tickets for each of the six nights of the fair.
Booths inside the Jack Heath Exhibit Hall are 11 feet by 13 feet. Businesses or organizations may rent more than one booth. Tables and chairs must be provided by exhibitors.
Prizes will be awarded for the most attractive booths.
Reservation deadline is Sunday, September 5.
Checks made out to the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Association may be mailed to Neca Stockwell, Commercial Booth chairman, at 2109 N. Dudney Road, Magnolia, AR 71753.
People with questions may call Stockwell at 870-562-9243 or email stockwell07@hotmail.com .