Columbia County 4-H Teen Leaders are asking residents to clean out vehicle consoles, dressers and other places where they keep spare change and bring in to the Extension Office in Magnolia by Monday.
Teen Leaders 4-H will be donating this collection to the Craighead County 4-H to assist them with tornado relief efforts in their hard-hit county.
They say donations of any amount will help.
Donations may be dropped off at the Columbia County Extension Office 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday at 206 West Calhoun, Magnolia. People may pull up at the door and staff will come out to collect the coins.
For information on this collection effort or about Columbia County 4-H, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 870-235-3720.