Today is the first day of Summer. magnoliareporter.com has updated its list of local events known to be happening through the end of the calendar year.
We plan to publish a new list on the first day of each season.
Any additions, changes or corrections may be sent by email to news@magnoliareporter.com.
JUNE
20 – First day of Summer.
24 – “Behind the Blue Door” fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club, Panther Arena.
26 – Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival. Square Market in Magnolia.
28 -- Magnolia City Council.
28-July 3 – Mulerider Kids College.
JULY
3 – Sparks in the Park, East Side Park.
4 – Independence Day.
7-9 – Mulerider Teen College.
10 – Square Market.
17 – Square Market.
24 – Square Market.
26 -- Magnolia City Council.
31 – Square Market.
AUGUST
(Anticipated). Opening of Department of Education building, Southern Arkansas University.
(Anticipated). Opening of Indoor Practice Facility, Southern Arkansas University.
(Anticipated). Opening of Magnolia High School Performing Arts Center, Magnolia High.
16 – Public schools open for fall semester. Late registration and advising at Southern Arkansas University.
17 – Southern Arkansas University Mulerider Round-up.
18 – Southern Arkansas University fall semester starts.
23 -- Magnolia City Council.
SEPTEMBER
6 – Labor Day.
9 – Second Thursday Market.
11 – Southern Arkansas University first home football game, 6 p.m.
13-18 – Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show.
22 – First day of Fall.
27 -- Magnolia City Council.
30-October 1 – Southern Arkansas University Fall Break.
OCTOBER
2 -- Taylor TigerFest.
7 – Second Thursday Market.
9 – Southern Arkansas University Homecoming.
15 – Columbia County property tax payment deadline.
25 -- Magnolia City Council.
31 – Halloween (traditional date falls on a Sunday).
NOVEMBER
6 – Holiday Open House.
7 – Daylight Saving Time ends.
11 – Second Thursday Market.
16 – Southern Arkansas University first men’s home basketball game, 7 p.m.
22 -- Magnolia City Council.
22-26 – Magnolia School District Thanksgiving break.
23-28 – Southern Arkansas University Thanksgiving Holiday.
25 – Thanksgiving. Run for Hunger Turkey Trot.
27 – Southern Arkansas University first women’s home basketball game, 2 p.m.
DECEMBER
2 – Magnolia Christmas Parade. Southern Arkansas University Festival of Lights.
4 – Merrytime in Magnolia.
6 – Final exams begin at Southern Arkansas University.
10 – Southern Arkansas University fall commencement.
13-24 -- Intersession at Southern Arkansas University.
17 – 169th anniversary of the organization of Columbia County.
20-January 4, 2022 – Magnolia School District Christmas break. (Teacher in-service January 3).
21 – First day of Winter.
25 – Christmas (Saturday).