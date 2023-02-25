Farmers Bank Foundation sets Terry Bradshaw as 2023 Distinguished Speaker Series TEXarkana guest in 2023
The Farmers Bank Foundation is bringing former NFL quarterback and television personality Terry Bradshaw to Texarkana as a part of its Distinguished Speaker Series.
The April 6 event featuring Bradshaw is the third Distinguished Speaker Series event hosted in TEXarkana by the Farmers Bank Foundation. The annual event is organized to help raise funds for scholarships for graduates of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College who wish to transition to Texas A&M University-Texarkana so that they can complete their bachelor’s degree.
A four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Bradshaw also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster for FOX on Fox NFL Sunday and an enduringly popular actor who has appeared in feature films such as “Failure to Launch” and “Father Figures”.
Bradshaw has also had guest roles on numerous television shows, made appearances on many talk-shows, recorded four albums in a successful singing career, and is the author of five books. Bradshaw is a highly sought-after motivational speaker, energizing and motivating audiences across the country with his inspirational style, charisma, and personality.
“We are extremely excited to partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, and Texarkana College to host Terry Bradshaw as our featured speaker this year,” said James Bramlett, Texarkana Market President at Farmers Bank & Trust. “He is a one-of-a-kind personality and embodies teamwork above all – which is one of our core values as a banking institution. We encourage everyone to attend this event not only to see a wonderful speaker but to also support education in the region.”
The 2023 Farmers Bank Foundation Distinguished Speaker Series will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn TEXarkana Convention Center.
There is also a private cocktail reception at 5 p.m. to meet Terry Bradshaw. The private reception will be held at the Farmers Bank & Trust – Main Branch at 2900 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana.
Individual reservations to the private reception, dinner, and lecture are available for $250. Individual reservations for the dinner and lecture portion of the event are $125. Multiple sponsorship levels are available as well.
CLICK HERE for individual reservations and sponsorship information.