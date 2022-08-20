Southwest Arkansas Counseling & Mental Health Center and River Ridge Treatment Center are inviting the public to attend a candlelight vigil that will be held at the Federal Building / Post Office steps in downtown Texarkana on Wednesday, August 31 in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is a global event held on August 31st each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
Executive Director Mike Cluts said, “We want to keep in mind those we have lost. Our efforts are not only to treat the addicted individual but to support those affected by drug related situations. Our ultimate hope is for a day where we don’t have to gather to mourn the lives lost to drug abuse. I believe that events like this vigil can bring hope to the families that have lost someone to drug related death as we continue to fight the war on drugs.”
The vigil will take place from 8-9 p.m. at 500 State Line Ave.