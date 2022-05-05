The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services (DAABHS) has extended the deadline for submitting nominees for induction into the Senior Arkansas Hall of Fame.
Nominations can now be submitted through June 24.
Each year the division recognizes outstanding senior Arkansans who have served their communities and enhanced the lives of fellow Arkansas seniors. Seniors may be nominated by anyone.
To be considered for selection to the Senior Arkansas Hall of Fame, nominees shall:
-- Be citizens of the State of Arkansas
-- Be at least 60 years old or older at the time of nomination, and
-- Have performed outstanding contributions or services, which have promoted, enhanced, and enriched the quality of life for citizens of Arkansas, especially Senior Arkansans.
There are two ways to obtain a nomination form. Nomination forms are available through local Area Agency on Aging (AAA).
CLICK HERE to get an online version of the form.
The form will need to be completed and submitted to the local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) no later than June 24. The AAA must send all nomination forms to DAABHS by July 1, 2022.
The outstanding older Arkansans will be inducted into the Senior Arkansans Hall of Fame at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Windham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock.