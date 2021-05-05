Only 24 percent of Columbia County’s 16-and-old population has received vaccinations against the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
But, vaccines are readily available and the county’s designated pharmacy provider, Wilson-Bearden in Magnolia, seeks to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine gets one.
“I really want to vaccinate all that want it,” Wilson-Bearden pharmacist Jane Alexander said in an email to magnoliareporter.com.
Public vaccination clinics have been held at Bethel Church on Bethel Road from 9 a.m. to noon for several Fridays, and will continue for an undetermined number of weeks. But Alexander makes it clear that she has vaccine, and will travel.
“I will be at Bethel Church the next four or five Fridays to catch anyone but I will do house calls or on-site visits,” she said. Individuals, businesses or groups may call Alexander at Wilson-Bearden Pharmacy, 234-1062, or Alexander’s own number, 904-9482 to arrange an appointment.
Anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccine may receive them. No appointments are necessary for the clinic at Bethel Church.
“We all need to reach out and be sure all are offered vaccine! We can answer questions at Wilson-Bearden Pharmacy,” Alexander said.
“I just want all that want vaccine to have it. Anyone can call me. We have to stop the spread. If I can help, call me,” she said.
After several days of steady declines in which the number of active cases dropped to two in Columbia County, active cases rose by seven on Tuesday for a total of nine people. So far during the year-long pandemic, the virus has been blamed for infecting 2,347 county residents and taking 56 lives. Ouachita County had its 62nd death reported on Tuesday.
Recent figures indicate that 24.13 of the county’s age 16-and-over have been fully immunized. An estimated 50-80 percent vaccination rate is deemed necessary for “herd immunity” – the point at which the spreading virus can find no new un-infected hosts.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced a goal to have 50 percent of Arkansans vaccinated within the next three months. President Joe Biden has said that he wants 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4.