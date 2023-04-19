A benefit dinner and raffle on behalf of Ivy Jo Beasley will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Dinner tickets are $25. Mules’ Catering will serve a barbeque dinner, drink and dessert.
Live music will feature Willie Glover, Tommy Eason, Dale White, Mike White and Fred Searcy.
Raffle tickets are one for $5, or five for $20. They will be available at the event. Raffle items will be provided by Ivan Smith Furniture, Serenity Day Spa, Quantum Rehab, Infinity Fitness, River View Cabins & Canoes, Keith’s Grocery, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees.
Proceeds go to help with medical expenses for Ivy Jo Beasley, daughter of David and Kailey Beasley of Magnolia.
Dinner tickets are available at Peoples Bank Main Bank or the Columbia County Co-Op.