Ka'Miyah La'Nai McBride was born Monday, August 2, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 1.6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her mother is Jasmine McBride, 501 Jefferson St., Magnolia.
Welcoming Ka’Miyah is one sister, A'Niya Ja'Nai McBride, age 4.
Grandparents are Tracy Denise Smith McBride of McNeil and Willie Dale McBride of McNeil.
