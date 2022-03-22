Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Higdon are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, March 27, with an open invitation for family and friends to join them at Logoly State Park in McNeil from 2-5 p.m.
Sonny and Mavis were united in marriage on March 25, 1963 with the late Bro. Raymond Hicks officiating.
Mavis is the daughter of the late Catorce A. Hight and the late Christine Smart Hight Loe. She is a retiree of Emerson Schools
Sonny is the son of the late Levell and Tat Higdon. He is a retired driver for Pat Salmon and Sons mail transporting company.
The couple are the parents of five children and have 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.