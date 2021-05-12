The third Pedals for Compassion bike ride to benefit Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter will be Saturday, June 19.
This year’s event begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Square Park, 117 N. Jefferson in Magnolia. Options for the ride include rides of 15, 35, 65 and 100 miles.
Debra Martin, executive director of the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter said last year’s event had 150 participants and raised around $17,000. Martin said the turnout was incredible last year, considering that the COVID-19 pandemic was under way.
“We are hoping with the good weather and relaxed COVID restrictions to have even more riders this year,” Martin said.
Those who register for this year's ride by May 31 are guaranteed their T-shirt size. The cost for registration by May 31 is $55. Registration after that date is $65 and day of registration is $70.
All riders who participate will receive swag bags, snacks and drinks at all of rest stops along their ride -- which always have fun themes -- and a delicious post ride meal and beverages. Door prizes will also be given away.
Postmasters Grill of Camden provides the meal for riders as they head back to the Square at the conclusion of their ride. Two bands, Tuesday Knights and 79 South, will perform on the Magnolia Square for entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. Community members who do not participate in the ride are invited to bring their lawn chair and enjoy the music. Admission for non-riders to the square will be $5 for a refreshing beer.
All bike routes will migrate toward Logoly State Park where the first rest stop is located. There the short routes come back to Southern Arkansas University on the County Road 13.
All other rides will progress North on U.S. 79 to Arkansas 98 heading toward Village Community Center. From there the 35-miles route heads down the Old El Dorado Highway toward Magnolia.
The 65- and 100-mile cyclists will continue their tour of Columbia County via Arkansas 98 through Atlanta and Emerson. Finally, the riders will cut through Macedonia to Burnt Bridge road heading back into town.
Lesley Thompson, event director, said Pedals for Compassion draws riders from the Magnolia area as well as Little Rock, Dallas, Shreveport. Last year there was even someone from California who traveled to ride. She said she consistently hears good feedback from those who rode in the event.
“They would make the comment that we have the best even tin Arkansas. We draw on everything good that they feel is always lacking at other events, some of which is the quality of and excitement of the rest stops,” Thompson said. “The detail put into the route marks and visual awareness of support, both from law enforcement and support drivers is something else they like. They also like the post activities at the square.
Shelter Manager Lacey Ogle said without the money raised during the Pedals ride, the shelter would have a difficult time accomplishing the important work they do.
“It’s crucial to have the funds to provide the services to victims. That’s what we do for victims of Domestic Violence.”
To find out more about the event, volunteer and/or sponsorships for the Pedals for Compassion ride, go to their Facebook at Pedals for Compassion or @pedals4compassion.
CLICK HERE to register for the event.
For all other questions contact Lesley Thompson at 870-918-7755, Anne Couch at annecouch808@gmail.com or the Pedals event email at pedals4compassion@gmail.com.