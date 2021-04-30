Hot Springs National Park will re-open the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum and Visitor Center on Tuesday, May 4.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, park staff have offered information and orientation on the front porch of the Fordyce, and these services will continue. Beginning May 4, the interior of the museum and visitor center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The maximum number of people in the Fordyce Bathhouse at one time is limited to 100. Under current federal guidelines and Presidential Executive Orders, face coverings are required inside all federal buildings, including the Fordyce Visitor Center and federally-owned buildings operated by partners, including the bathhouses along Bathhouse Row. Outdoors, face masks are required when physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.