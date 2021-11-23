No special activities are planned at Logoly State Park for the day after Thanksgiving, but the park reminds the public that it is available as a family-friendly alternative to “Black Friday” shopping.
The park celebrates the day as “Green Friday.”
Explore the interactive exhibits at the visitor center, spend some time out on the trails, or enjoy a picnic.
The visitor center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trails are available from sunrise to sunset.
For more information, contact the park at (870) 695-3561.
Established as a state park in 1974, Logoly State Park was created as Arkansas’ first environmental education park.