During the year, Jeff Neill rides 5,000 to 6,000 miles on his bicycle so riding another 65 miles for a good cause doesn’t stress him.
That’s why he plans to participate in this year’s third annual Compassion’s Foundation fundraiser, Pedals for Compassion, a bike ride that helps raise money for the domestic violence shelter in Magnolia. This year’s Pedals for Compassion ride is Saturday, June 19.
The ride starts at 7:30 a.m. at Square Park in Magnolia.
Registration is open up until the day of the event.
“I want to get behind this charity,” Neill said. “These individuals need to get there life back together where they can feel safe.”
Neill is a local businessman who owns Neill Timberland Management which provides professional forestry service for private landowners. He has owned the business since 1981 and started riding bikes five years ago. He and his wife, Lisa, joined with another couple, Tom and Michelle Clark who live in Searcy, and soon were planning trips across the country so they could ride for even longer amounts of time.
He said he remembers when he started biking that getting through a 15-mile ride was tough.
“We are such a sedentary population that riding a 15-mile ride was huge for my wife and I,” he said. “You have to build up for bigger rides. But I understand that not everybody wants to sit on a bike for five to six hours for the longer rides. A lot of people want to do the small rides. In a group of 1,500 for a ride, only a third of the people do the long rides.”
Many times the couples ride in other fundraisers, too, such as the one for the Carti-Cancer Center in Little Rock and the Cardiac Classic benefiting the Arkansas Heart Hospital, also in Little Rock. These kinds of rides are popular across the country, he said.
During last year’s race Neill said he overheard a compliment from a lady from out of state about the Pedals ride.
“She said she had been all over the country for years and had never attended a bicycle ride better supported than this one,” he said.
Neill said the woman was talking about those that cheered on the riders at the start and end of the race, greeted them at rest stops and the law enforcement who make sure the riders are safe no matter what distance they are riding.
Last year’s Pedals for Compassion raised about $17,000 and included 150 participants despite COVID restrictions, said Debra Martin, executive director of the Compassion’s Foundation. This year the foundation is hoping for even more participants she said.
Although the foundation has other fundraisers such as selling cotton candy during the Columbia County Fair and a salad luncheon each year, neither of those fundraisers were held last year due to the pandemic.
“Nothing compares to what Pedals raises for us,” she said. “It was a godsend that we were able to have it because without it we would not have been able to have the money needed to take care of our clients in a comfortable fashion. We would have been squeezed for money and possibly would have sent through some budget cuts and nobody likes budget cuts.”
Six rest stops will be positioned every 10 to 12 miles. Individual ride distances will determine on how many rest stops they may have. In the past, some of the rest stops have had themes. Neill got a kick about stopping at a Hawaiian luau-themed site because they made him wear a skirt and a coconut bra he said.
The rest stops during the ride allow riders to refuel on water and other refreshments. Frozen pickle juice for cramps is popular, with other foods that replace calories they are burning as they ride. Neill said as much as he rides he probably could eat anything he wants, but he still tries to choose healthy foods. He said some riders will be able to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at every rest stop but he said that would not be a good thing for him.
The Pedals ride includes 15-mile, 35-mile, 66-mile and 100-mile rides. The primary reason Neill said he is not riding the 100-mile is because he wants to get back to Square Park and enjoying the festivities.
Those who ride will receive a delicious free meal from Postmasters Grill in Camden along with refreshments including beer on their return from the ride. Three bands will be entertaining the crowd including the Tuesday Nights, 79 South and the Vybe. They will begin at 10 a.m. Those who are not participating in the fundraiser are welcome to bring their lawn chair and enjoy the bands. The admission is $5 for refreshing beer.
Neill said not only is the Pedals for Compassion ride provide a challenging ride through Southwest Arkansas, but it also raises money for the shelter and puts a spotlight on the shelter itself.
“I think more than anything else this ride has raised awareness that we even had a charity, and it has helped put it at the forefront,” he said.
Lacey Ogle, shelter manager, said victims often come to the shelter with very little and need to have clothing to enable them to get a job. They also need food and refills on their prescriptions, she said.
“Pedals is a big factor annually in helping to alleviate this for us,” she said. “We are forever grateful for all the sponsors, riders, and volunteers. We appreciate their efforts in making a difference in domestic violence victims’ lives.”
CLICK HERE to see the Pedals for Compassion page on Facebook.
CLICK HERE to register for the event.
For all other questions contact Lesley Thompson at 870-918-7755, Anne Couch at annecouch808@gmail.com or the Pedals event email at pedals4compassion@gmail.com.
Registration is $65 until the day of the event and then it is $70.