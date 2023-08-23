William

William Shakespeare, English playwright and poet.

Historic Washington State Park will host an evening performance by the Arkansas Shakespeare Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16 in the 1940 WPA Gym.

The company will perform the modern comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 870-983-2684 or by emailing historicwashington@arkansas.com. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

