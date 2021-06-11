Square Market will be open on North Jefferson Street between the Magnolia Square and West Union Street on Saturday.
The market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through July 31, weather permitting.
Vendors are welcome. CLICK HERE to sign up.
Vendor sign-up deadline is noon Friday before the Saturday market. Vendor fees are $10 per weekend or $80 for the entire two months. All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet. Vendors are required to bring all necessary items for setup, including tables, chairs, tent and display material. Electrical access will be available but limited.
Vendor check-in time begins at 8:15 a.m. No one will be allowed to setup prior to this time.
The Square Market accepts homemade, homegrown or handmade items.
A new feature will be “Yoga on the Square” with instructor Krystle Crumpler beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and accepts beginners or experienced practitioners. People should bring their own yoga mat or towel. Contact Crumpler at 870-904-9232 for more information.