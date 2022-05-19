The Bandit Run returns to Magnolia on Monday.
Muscle-car fans will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the release of the film, “Smokey and the Bandit,” with a re-creation of the movie’s plot – “Snowman” Jerry Reed and “Bandit” Burt Reynolds managing a truckload of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta.
In the film, a black and gold Pontiac Trans Am driven by the Reynolds character tore across the highways from Texarkana to Atlanta running blocker for Reed’s big rig hauling a load of illegal Coors beer.
Released in 1977 and also starring Sally Field and the “Great One” Jackie Gleason, “Smokey and the Bandit” grossed a worldwide box office take of $300 million – second that year to “Star Wars.”
Reynolds’ role in “Smokey and the Bandit” and the 1977 black and gold Pontiac Trans Am he was driving, was the catalyst for a yearly event called The Bandit Run.
The event, created by Restore a Muscle Car -- a world-class restoration shop in Lincoln, NB -- originated in 2007 when RAMC owner, Dave Hall and Trans Am enthusiast David Hershey of Keller, TX decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film by re-enacting the quest to drive a load of bootleg Coors beer from Texarkana, TX to Atlanta. Response to that first year’s Run was so positive, that the event has continued on for 16 years now, save 2020 when it was cancelled by COVID-19.
Every 5th year anniversary of the movie, the group makes the Run from Texarkana to Atlanta. In the years in between, they map out a trip through different parts of the country, and to date have made several Runs through the South, Midwest, East Coast, Florida, and Plains States.
And since this is the 45th Anniversary of the movie, the route is again Texarkana to Atlanta, beginning Sunday in Texarkana and ending just outside the Atlanta area in Helen, GA, on May 28.
This weeklong rolling tribute will have over 120 classic Trans Ams out on the open road. Because while Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed were the human stars in the movie, playing just as important a role was the 1977 Special Edition Black and Gold Pontiac Trans Am. Also on the Run this year will be a replica Snowman’s Rig like that driven in the movie by Jerry Reed, and it’s not unusual to see Sheriff Buford T. Justice “tail-grabbin” a Runner or two in a replica cop car.
Events along the way where the public can see the Bandit Run, begin in Texarkana on Sunday with a Show ‘n Shine at the Four States Auto Museum, 217 Laurel St., Texarkana, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 125 Trans Ams, the Snowman’s Rig, a Sheriff Buford T. Justice’s police car, Burt Reynolds’ last owned Trans Am, and the Legendary Concepts Bandit Truck are expected to be on display for the public.
Then at 10 a.m. Monday, the Bandit Runners will start from the Four States Auto Museum with a bill for Big Enos Burdette for 400 cases of Coors with 45 years of accrued interest. As they leave, each Runner will be given a Commemorative Can of Coors to as they drive off.
Monday’s route will take the Runners along Vine Street in Magnolia, east on East Main, and then to El Dorado. They will take U.S. 167 south to a lunch stop in Farmerville, LA, and then head east toward their first night’s stop in Vicksburg, MS.
CLICK HERE to the Texarkana-Vicksburg map of the Bandit Run.
Once in Helen, AL on Friday, the group will have one event where the public can see the cars and visit with the Bandit Runners.
CLICK HERE for the week’s complete itinerary.