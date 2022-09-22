Two local art professors will present their joint show at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council. The show, based on their nature walks, will run from late September through the end of October.
The show, “Quotidian Moments through Different Lenses,” features works by professors Anna Zusman and Rhaelene Lowther, whose post-pandemic walks inspired them to create companion art pieces. As they walked, they became interested in how weather, light, and the seasons affected landscapes and animal lifecycles.
“We interpreted the same experiences in nature in different conceptual and stylistic ways,” said Zusman.
Zusman and Lowther are both professors at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, where Zusman teaches drawing, illustration, and concept art, and Lowther focuses on game art and animation. Their finished pieces focus on similar inspirations but represent their distinctive artistic approaches. Lowther’s art mediums range from watercolor and acrylic to ink. Zusman’s works are primarily digital drawings printed on archival paper or aluminum.
The show will run from Tuesday, September 27, through Saturday, October 29. The opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. October 1 at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council located at 321 W. 4th St.