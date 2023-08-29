The type of ride, the date and the name of the cycling event may have changed for the Compassion’s Foundation’s biggest fundraiser this year, but the purpose has not.
This year’s Pedals for Compassion-Gravel Grinder is set for Sunday, October 1 in hopes for a cooler ride than in past years when it was held in June. The event will also be held off major roads, something that is new to the Magnolia event.
Gravel bike riding refers to riding a drop-bar bike on unpaved roads and trails, fitting somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking, according to BikeRadar, a national online publication dealing with bicycling and bicycling equipment. Gravel riding can involve all types of terrain. The ride begins and ends at the Columbia County Fairgrounds entry on Mulerider Trail, where there will be snacks beforehand and lunch after. Restrooms are available and there will be live entertainment after the ride.
“This is something new and it is for a good cause. This is a fundraiser we must have to keep the shelter open for those who desperately need it, and we need all the support we can get,” said Compassion’s Foundation President Rachel Jenkins. “This also brings people to Magnolia and that means it is good for the economy.”
Lesley Thompson, a board member and the key organizer of this event, is a long-time cyclist herself. She said gravel-rides are becoming so popular, they are popping up across the country and have been making a definite mark in Arkansas.
Last week at Lake Wilson in Fayetteville, Governor Sarah Sanders unveiled the Arkansas Graveler event would be held June 23-29 next year. The ride will start at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus and span 336 miles along back roads to the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.
About 400 riders are anticipated to take part in the Arkansas Graveler. Seven cities will serve as hosts, with courses ranging from about 50 to 70 miles on any given day, according to a story in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Carl Drexler, an avid cyclist who said he has participated in the past four Pedals for Compassion roadway events, said he will be choosing the 45-mile ride on the upcoming Gravel Grider as opposed to the 70-mile or 100-mile ride.
In terms of the popularity of gravel rides, they have been popular around the country for probably about five to 10 years, he said.
“It started with big events in the mid-west and spread out throughout the country and now Arkansas is known for its cycling,” he said.
He said the thing he really was impressed with about Magnolia’s tradition was that even during the pandemic, organizers still made Pedals for Compassion a reality. This impressed other cyclists.
“That was 2020 and it was one of the few events that didn’t shut down,” Drexler said.
Another way to help Compassion’s Foundation is to attend Trivia Night on September 6 at Mule Kick. There will be some questions on cycling, but the night will not be limited to those questions. There will be a raffle that evening for cool prizes for both ladies and men. And raffle tickets can be purchased by
board members near the time of trivia or the night of the game.
And since October 1 is on a Sunday and the members of the board want everyone to have a safe journey while on the Gravel Grinder, Pastor Tim Rushing of Greer’s Chapel and Lewisville First United Methodist Church will offer a prayer about 7:30 a.m. before the ride begins.
