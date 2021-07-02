Square Market will be open on North Jefferson Street between the Magnolia Square and West Union Street on Saturday.
The market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through July 31, weather permitting.
Several vendors are expected Saturday featuring baked goods, peaches, melons, Esau corn, tomatoes, potatoes, potted plants, canned goods and more.
Vendors are welcome.
Vendor sign-up deadline is noon Friday before the Saturday market. Vendor fees are $10 per weekend . All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet. Vendors are required to bring all necessary items for setup, including tables, chairs, tent and display material. Electrical access will be available but limited.
Vendor check-in time begins at 8:15 a.m. No one will be allowed to setup prior to this time.
The Square Market accepts homemade, homegrown or handmade items.