Logoly State Park will present “The Crawling Dead,” a program about the bugs that are dead, but their bodies haven’t realized it yet.
The program will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, October 29.
People may have heard about the zombie ants of the rainforest, but many people don’t know about the creepier parts of the creepy, crawly world of bugs found here in Arkansas.
Park interpreter Heather Runyon will help the discover the “zombie” bugs that can be found in backyards.
Free popcorn will be available at the program courtesy of Car-Mart of Magnolia and general manager Shaun Haynie.
This program may not be suitable for the park’s youngest guests.
For more information, contact the park at 870-695-3561. Logoly State Park is in McNeil off U.S. 79, six miles north of Magnolia.