The Magnolia Arts Center has acquired the neighboring Imperial Building on South Washington Street.
“We are happy to announce that the family of Anne and Galloway Woodward have donated the Imperial Building to Magnolia Arts Council, Inc. It is located next to the Magnolia Arts Center,” said Janet Rider-Babbitt, executive director of Magnolia Arts.
“We are planning to use the building for art classes and openings. We have big plans and are in the midst of fundraising,” she said.
The building – formerly Imperial Antiques and before that, as Imperial Shoe Store – will be remodeled for gallery space, a art room, scene shop, restrooms and lounge.
At the front of the remodeled space will be a 25-foot by 25-foot art gallery for exhibitions, installations, digital art and sales space.
A slightly larger art room will be used for artist workshops, open studio painting pallet, “Cork and Canvas” events and art classes.
A combined scene shop, storage and restroom area will be at the rear of the building.
The upstairs portion of the building will be used as a food prep and catering area for gallery openings and small private parties, and for music classes.
The facility will be known as the “Magnolia Arts Gallery and Studio.”
Magnolia attorney and businessman Joe L. Davis originally owned the building. Years later, he rented the building to the Galloway family for the Imperial Shoe Store.
Galloway “Wag” Woodward acquired the building from the Davis family in the 1940s. He married Mary Davis, the daughter of Joe and Ella Arnold Davis.
In the early 1980s, the building was given to their son, Galloway Woodward and his wife Anne. They established the Imperial Antique mall and Let’s Do Lunch restaurant in the building. Mrs. Woodward’s illness required her to retire in 2012.
CLICK HERE to see the Magnolia Arts.