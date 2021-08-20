An upcoming feature film, “Untitled Caddo Lake Film,” is looking to cast locals from East Texas, Shreveport, and other areas surrounding Caddo Lake.
The film is produced by Academy Award winning director, M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Signs,” “Old” and others.)
Untitled Caddo Lake Film will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO Films (elofilms.com). Their films have been screened at international festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and many more. They were named among Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2017. Held and George are dedicated to the authentic portrayal of the community around Caddo Lake. To that end, their casting team is looking for local talent, whether or not they have any experience acting.
