The South Arkansas Arts Center will launch the 2023-2024 season of Art Talks with Gay Bechtelheimer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 14. Pablo Picasso, whose universal presence and profound artistic genius continue to influence art and culture, will be the subject of the first Art Talk.
These free, relaxed lectures are intended to present art and art history in an entertaining and enjoyable format to people of all ages and backgrounds. The evening begins with refreshments in the gallery, before Bechtelheimer’s presentation from the stage.
This year, the three-part series will highlight the European modernists, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and the German Expressionists, whose work transformed conventional methods of creating art in the 20th century. The Picasso lecture, sponsored by Melinda and Michael Verdesca, will provide just a glimpse into the artist’s incredible body of work.
“The most difficult aspect of Picasso is trying to whittle the vastness of his oeuvre into a few sentences or a 45-60 minute art talk,” said Bechtelheimer. “Guests will leave wanting to know and see more of his life and work.”
The event is free of charge and is presented with open seating. Reservations are encouraged; call 870-862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.