Logoly State Park near McNeil will host several events during September.
“Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day” will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at the park.
The park will offer two programs. Admission is free, but registration is required by September 4.
Scouts can join park interpreters at 9:30 a.m. for a Walk in the Woods Hike to discover the many things that call the park home. Tennis shoes or hiking boots are recommended for this three-quarter mile walk. This program helps fulfill the requirements for the Daisy and Brownie Trail Adventure badges, as well as the Brownie Hiker badge.
At 1 p.m., scouts can join a park interpreter for the Nature Photography program where they will learn tips and tricks for getting good nature photographs. Scouts will learn the difference between taking photos for art and taking photos for identification. Participants should bring a camera or smartphone for taking photos. This program helps fulfill the requirements for Brownie, Junior and Cadette Outdoor Art badges.
A free Hunter Education course will be Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17 at the park.
The 10-hour course will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Registration is required.
In order to purchase a hunting license in Arkansas, anyone born after December 31, 1968 must complete a Hunter Education course. Course instructors are certified by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Participants must attend both days to complete the course. There will be a short lunch break on Saturday, and guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase in the gift shop.
The park will host a trash pickup and park beautification event as part of the Great Arkansas Cleanup from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 23. This event is part of a statewide program co-sponsored and presented by Keep Arkansas Beautiful.
Volunteers will meet at the visitor center at 8:30 a.m. to get supplies, an assigned area to work, and a free t-shirt (supply is limited). Admission is free.