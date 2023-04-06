The Arkansas Museums Association (AMA) recently announced two awards for Historic Washington State Park.
Historic Washington State Park received awards in two categories: Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Exhibitions for the “Saying Goodbye: Funeral Traditions of the 19th Century” exhibit and Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Education for the “Saying Goodbye to Jenny” living history program.
Visitors to Historic Washington can view the “Saying Goodbye” exhibit located in the Courthouse Visitor Center through Labor Day weekend. The exhibit explores local 19th-century funeral traditions in Washington and surrounding areas. Artifacts related to funeral traditions, such as a hair wreath and mourning cards, are available for visitors to view. The exhibit also includes the clock that was stopped at the death of Arkansas Gov. Daniel W. Jones, who was from Washington.
The Arkansas Museums Association (AMA) was founded in 1966 as an organization of museums and museum personnel dedicated to the promotion of professional standards in
Arkansas museums, the encouragement of interaction between members and the development of public support for and interest in Arkansas museums. Each year, AMA presents awards to celebrate and encourage excellence within Arkansas museums.
Historic Washington State Park, located in Washington, Arkansas, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Mondays. The park is a restoration village interpreting the historic Arkansas town in the 19th century. Daily tours are provided to over 15 historic sites and museums, such as the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and Blacksmith Shop.
