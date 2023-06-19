Wizards

The Magnolia Arts Center will present "Wizards and Wands" Tuesday through Friday.

The Magnolia Arts Center will present its production of the Harry Potter parody, “Wizards and Wands,” which will be staged Tuesday through Friday at the Magnolia Arts Center.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public.

CLICK HERE to order tickets.

“Wizards and Wands” by Chris Burruto combines all seven J.K. Rowling books into one family-friendly performance. Complete with the appearances from the Sorting Cat, a Golden Snotch, and a sock puppet Basilisk, will Harry Blotter and his friend defeat Lord Moldyvort in time to save the world?

The cast in order of appearance:

Moldyvort -- Korecco Sargent

Minerva McMonacle -- Adrienne Rushing

Albert Fumbledoor -- Grant Baker

Harry Blotter -- Morgan Middleton

Uncle Dirtsley -- Austin Crank

Dumsley Dirtsley -- David Burgess

Mailman -- Samarra Clayton

Harmony Stranger -- Kelly Groguhe

Rubarbeous Haggis -- Holli Howard

Conductor -- Samarra Clayton

Loucious Mayfly -- Skylar Montgomery

Weevil Longbottom -- Brandon Hill

Loopy Lovegood -- Joshlyn Wiggins

Ron Wheezy -- David Burgess

Jeannie Wheezy -- Bee Russell

Harmony Stranger – Kelli Groguhe

Tormentor 1 -- Dakota Huges

Tormentor 2 -- Jack Loudon

Tormentor 3 -- Luke Loudon

Drekko Mayfly -- Luke Loudon

Several Snake -- Dakota Huges

Percivous Squirrel -- Austin Crank

Sorting Cat -- Jack Loudin

Tollivander -- Samarra Clayton

Golden Snotch -- Jack Loudon

Blogworts Beast -- Holli Howard

GPS Voice -- Holli Howard

Baslisk -- Holli Howard

James Blotter -- Grant Baker

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you