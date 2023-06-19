The Magnolia Arts Center will present its production of the Harry Potter parody, “Wizards and Wands,” which will be staged Tuesday through Friday at the Magnolia Arts Center.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public.
“Wizards and Wands” by Chris Burruto combines all seven J.K. Rowling books into one family-friendly performance. Complete with the appearances from the Sorting Cat, a Golden Snotch, and a sock puppet Basilisk, will Harry Blotter and his friend defeat Lord Moldyvort in time to save the world?
The cast in order of appearance:
Moldyvort -- Korecco Sargent
Minerva McMonacle -- Adrienne Rushing
Albert Fumbledoor -- Grant Baker
Harry Blotter -- Morgan Middleton
Uncle Dirtsley -- Austin Crank
Dumsley Dirtsley -- David Burgess
Mailman -- Samarra Clayton
Harmony Stranger -- Kelly Groguhe
Rubarbeous Haggis -- Holli Howard
Conductor -- Samarra Clayton
Loucious Mayfly -- Skylar Montgomery
Weevil Longbottom -- Brandon Hill
Loopy Lovegood -- Joshlyn Wiggins
Ron Wheezy -- David Burgess
Jeannie Wheezy -- Bee Russell
Tormentor 1 -- Dakota Huges
Tormentor 2 -- Jack Loudon
Tormentor 3 -- Luke Loudon
Drekko Mayfly -- Luke Loudon
Several Snake -- Dakota Huges
Percivous Squirrel -- Austin Crank
Sorting Cat -- Jack Loudin
Tollivander -- Samarra Clayton
Golden Snotch -- Jack Loudon
Blogworts Beast -- Holli Howard
GPS Voice -- Holli Howard
Baslisk -- Holli Howard
James Blotter -- Grant Baker