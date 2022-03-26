The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado nnounces the openings of two art exhibits beginning April 1 and hanging through April 30.
Showing in the Price Gallery will be works by the students of Gay Bechtelheimer.
Also, showing in the Lobby Gallery, will be Fayetteville artist Jennifer Baugh's exhibit entitled “Found Unbounded.”
An artists' reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. April 2.
Local artist and art teacher Gay Bechtelheimer hosts an informal painting group at SAAC in an open studio environment, where she also demonstrates new techniques for the artists, as well as does critiques of their work. Some of the artists in this group have painted together at SAAC for a number of years, and they have also welcomed some newbies. This new exhibit consists of paintings that they have worked on during these studio hours.
Members of the class who have works on display are Nancy Rae Kinard, Sylvia Henley, Bobbi Shepherd, Kathy Bowles Adcock, Rhonda Hicks, Allyson Menefee, Lee Scroggins, Ann Palculict, Kelly Campell, and John Ginger.
“Found Unbounded” is an exhibit by Jennifer Baugh. Using alcohol markers, colored pencils, paint pens, and a rotary tool for texturing, she creates pieces with bright, bouncy colors and shiny, leather-like textures. She designs her pieces using found objects, from car parts to lamp pieces to game tokens, naming each work according to the object chosen.
“My artwork is sensory based, encouraging viewers to see the world from different perspectives. When my children were small, we needed to participate in many sensory integration activities. Those activities have greatly influenced my artistic process,” Baugh said.
"As an adult, I began my artistic pursuits once more when I was forced to rest to recover from persistent asthma," said Baugh. "My husband, Justin, bought me coloring books and Prismacolor markers. Anything to keep me sitting still. After filling multiple coloring books, he encouraged me to create my own drawings. There I found the freedom of expression. I have a degree in health sciences with a focus on disease prevention and health promotion from the University of Arkansas. In addition to drawing, I love time with family and friends, travelling, kayaking, and skating (I'm a former roller derby player)."