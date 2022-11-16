Columbia County residents have a chance to win money by decorating their homes for Christmas.
The third annual Columbia County Tour of Lights is returning. It is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
CLICK HERE for more information and to sign up.
Voting in the 2nd Annual Let It Glow Contest and Columbia County Tour of Lights will continue through December 31.
Decorated homes and yards are vying for a total of $1,000 in prize money.
Grand Prize -- $500, sponsored by the Steve and Laura Crowell family.
Griswold Award -- $250, most lights, sponsored by the Crowell family.
People’s Choice -- $250, voted on by the public and sponsored by Entergy.
The deadline to register is noon Friday, December 9. Registration is free.
Story’s on the Square is also a participating sponsor.
Each entered home will receive a yard sign with a number. Residents can vote between December 9-31 for their favorite.
An interactive map will be provided on the Chamber’s website and on its Facebook page to help residents find the homes.