Murphy Arts District in El Dorado has announced that two-time Grammy winner, Dwight Yoakam will perform in the First Financial Music Hall on Saturday, June 24.
Doors to the event will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices will range from $44-$129 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. today.
Tickets may also be ordered by calling the MAD box office at 870-444-3007.
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.
Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019.
Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel, titled Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat “Where Country Went Mod” launched in April of 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield sound and those whom it has inspired.
In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…” on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room.”
Most recently he was on the big screen in Clint Eastwood's latest film, “Cry Macho.”
He recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series “Goliath” and appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film “Logan Lucky” with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.
“MAD is very excited to have Dwight perform on the First Financial Music Hall stage this June. He performed in El Dorado eight years ago and ever since then we’ve had requests to get him back to town. There is no doubt he’s a legend in the country music world and we hope everyone, young and old, comes out to listen to his classic catalog of music,” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.