El Dorado’s First Financial Music Hall will host “The Stand Together Tour” of the Newsboys on Friday night.
Performing and worshipping with them will be Danny Gokey, Mac Powell and Adam Agee.
Tickets range from $19.75 to $36.75 with VIP and group rates available.
Due to artist complications with COVID-19, the Veritas concert scheduled for January 29 has been postponed to February 26. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.
People who cannot attend and want refunds may contact the Murphy Arts District box office at 870-444-3007. Deadline to request a refund is Friday, February 18.