Reservations are being taken for the Magnolia Arts Center’s New Year’s Eve Fundraiser.
The event will benefit the art building planned for the former Galloway Building, which has been acquired by Magnolia Arts.
Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for the general public.
In addition to a performance by the Delta Brass Express, there will be drinks, dancing and a raffle.
The event starts at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Delta Brass Express was started in 2010 as a result of a group of friends wanting to play a mix of jazz and classic rock. This Arkansas based band features a trumpet, sax, and trombone horn line, a four-piece rhythm section, and a lead vocalist.
Delta Brass Express specializes in 60s, 70s and 80s rock and roll as well as smooth jazz standards.