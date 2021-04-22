The venue for Friday's concert by country music artist Dylan Scott has been changed.
The socially-distanced concert will be held inside the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. It had been planned for the district's Amphitheater, but the threat of train has caused organizers to go indoors.
Scott has come a long way in establishing himself in the country music scene since his first single release in 2013. Hailing from Bastrop, LA, he felt the strong call of music and followed in his father, Scotty’s footsteps to Nashville. One studio album and five EP’s later, his powerful voice and warm, heartfelt lyrics have seen his singles regularly achieve chart success. His 2016 release, “My Girl,” went double platinum, with his next single “Hooked” achieving platinum success the following year. His 2018 EP “Nothing to Do Town” bolted to number one on the Billboard Country Album Sales Chart.
With more than 1 billion on-demand streams, Scott has a strong and loyal fanbase. 2019’s iHeartRadio Music Awards saw his first nomination for Best New Country Artist and Country Radio Seminar named him one of their New Faces of Country Music that same year. Scott has had the honor of opening for Garth Brooks, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, and Chris Young, as well as headlining several shows himself. His current hit single “Nobody” has been climbing the top 40 country music charts and has been streamed over 58.7 million times.
Tickets for the show will be sold in pods of 2, 4, or 6 people per pod.
CLICK HERE for ticket information and more about Scott and the Murphy Arts District.