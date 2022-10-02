Jo Dee Messina will be in concert Thursday, November 7 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado.
The Murphy Arts District and Zeus Nightlife also announced that Chris Loggins and Dave Almond will play acoustic sets earlier in the evening.
Messina is a 90’s country superstar musician with top 40 hits such as “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “Bye, Bye” and “I’m Alright.”
“We’re incredibly excited to bring such a well-known and legendary country superstar to the stage at MAD,” said Will Royall, the promoter and senior talent buyer at Zeus Nightlife, who is bringing the show to the Murphy Arts District.
Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life. Her breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Messina posted nine No. 1 hits, 16 Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and Grammy Awards. As her résumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.
Messina parted ways with her long-time record label and embraced the strong, empowered female persona for which she became known. She created Dreambound Records, called on her fans to become her dedicated team, and released her most personal album to date, “Me.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $30.