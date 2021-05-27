The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has announced the production team for "Steel Magnolias,” set for performances in June.
The team, led by director Tripp Phillips, includes a wide-ranging group of theatre professionals with strong ties to SAAC, talented amateurs, and active members of the SAAC Theatre Steering Committee who will come together bring the world of Chinquapin, Louisiana to life on the stage.
Assisting Executive Director Laura Allen is Scotty Cain, who will be serving as the assistant director, production stage manager, and co-costume coordinator. An El Dorado native and longtime SAAC veteran, Cain has lived and worked in Los Angeles and New York City,
working in the wardrobe departments of many major Broadway shows, including "Moulin Rouge," "Hamilton," and "Bullets Over Broadway." Working alongside Scotty backstage will be stage manager Rhett Davis, who spends his days as the office manager of ArtAttack! Graphic Design.
Scenic design will be headed by Selby Souza, a New York- and San Francisco-based scenic designer. Currently she is the set dresser for the Academy of Art University's Schools of Entertainment located in San Francisco.
El Dorado's own Shawn Dartez is the production's master carpenter, translating Selby's vision into reality; Richard Wharton serves as set dresser; and Katy Callaway Hayes is the set painting supervisor.
El Dorado native Regan Dodson will serve as the show's lighting designer.
The show's poster and graphic identity have been crafted by Philip Tommey, a long-time member of the SAAC family, who is currently a freelance graphic designer and internet developer in Chicago.
Sound designer Jacob George is a 16-year veteran of the SAAC stage, and has been integral to a wide range of productions, both onstage and in the technical booth.
SAAC legend Mary Egerer, who has contributed to almost 80 productions, will be co-costume coordinator and as assistant to the director.
Hair and wig supervision will be provided by Kati Blanchard and Brandi Lyons, of Possibilities Salon.
Felice Lamoreux and Susan Smith have taken on the challenge of property supervision in this prop-heavy and time-period-specific show.
"Steel Magnolias" is sponsored by Murphy USA. It will be presented at the South Arkansas Arts Center June 17-20 and 24-27. Tickets will be available beginning June 1 at saac-arts.org or by calling 870-862-5474.