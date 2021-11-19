The City of Camden has adopted the 2021 Christmas season them of “Gingerbread Wishes and Mistletoes Kisses."
Camden’s holiday season begins tonight with downtown Christmas shopping from 6-9 p.m.
There will be pop-ups including face painting, flavored popcorn, live music, Disney princesses in the downtown park for photo ops, and special readings.
People can buy this year’s commemorative ornament with all the proceeds going to the “Shop With A Cop” Program to help local children during Christmas.
People can visit current building renovations on Adams Avenue to get a firsthand look at the renderings and see what will be coming in the future.
The Arkansas Brass will perform an outdoor concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27. The quintet is comprised of members of the Arkansas Symphony and South Arkansas Symphony. Streets will be closed with tables and chairs set up for outdoor dining. This is a free concert thanks to grants provided by the Ouachita Valley Community Foundation and the Arts on Tour Grant.
On the same evening at 6:30 p.m. is the Dickens of a Dinner at Postmaster’s Grill, 133 W. Washington. Don’t miss this delightfully themed dinner with your wait staff and chef dressed in the time period of “Scrooge.” Special visitors will make sure you have a great evening of entertainment. Enjoy a 3-course feast fit for Fizziwig himself including figgy pudding for dessert and a special Christmas drink with each course. Attendees are welcome to come dressed in period clothing. This dinner is a benefit for the Ouachita County Historical Society. Tickets are $50 each or carry out (food only) $25 each. Due to the special menu this is a reservation only event. Call Postmaster’s Grill at 870-836-5579 to make reservations.
December 2-5, the Ouachita County Fair Board will host the Elves on the Run Christmas Light Walkthrough at the Ouachita County Recreation Center, 2708 Mount Holly Rd. This event will be inside Shaddock Fieldhouse at the complex. Enjoy this family event as you walk through the Christmas lights with different stations to stop and enjoy including ones with hot chocolate, Santa and more.
The first weekend in December features many events.
The lighting of the Ouachita County Courthouse will be at 6 p.m. December 3. New decorations for the courthouse will delight one and all. Enjoy refreshments, let the kids visit with Santa, take selfies, and hear great music by the Camden Fairview Jazz Band. From there, stroll over to the Farmers Bank parking lot at 6:30 p.m. for the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt. This is a free event for children 10 years of age and younger. The kids will have a great time hunting the over 700 candy canes hidden throughout the downtown area. There will be special colored candy canes to win a great prize. This event is sponsored by the Camden Police Department.
If you prefer a fun adult event, come over to KaBoom Nutrition, located at 100 West Washington to enjoy the Watercolor Christmas Card Paint Party. This event is $25 will includes all supplies, and a special tea. Each person will paint 5 Christmas Cards to take home. Reservations are requested for this limited event. Call KaBoom at (740) 632-0464 to reserve your spot.
Saturday, December 4 will see another fun filled day for all to enjoy. You can start your day at 7:30 a.m. with the Santa’s Dash Away 5K. Santa suits are not required, but highly encouraged. Other festive attire such as your favorite ugly Christmas sweater, elf costume, or reindeer ears are acceptable.
The 5K will start at Washington Street and Dooley Womack Drive. Registration Forms can be found on Ouachita County Fair and Livestock Association Facebook page.
Christmas fundraiser for “Shop with A Cop” will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot. Enjoy great breakfast/brunch food all created around a policeman’s favorite. There will also be an opportunity to purchase this year’s special Christmas ornament to benefit this program.
Gingerbread Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Christmas Pageant will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. Forms for this pageant can also be found on the Ouachita County Fair and Livestock Association Facebook page.
Tinsel & Tails is a special fundraiser benefitting H & P Animal Alliance will be held at Native Dog Brewery, 125 Madison Ave. Bring your pets for their special Christmas photos at 3 p.m.
A special paint party by The Canvas Art Studio from El Dorado will start at 5 p.m. You can paint the group painting for $35 or paint your own pet for $45 Tickets can be purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/barks-brushes-and-brews-tickets-210447814077 Deadline to register is December 1. After the paint party finish out the evening with live music with Brooklyn Fogle.
Enjoy a ride throughout downtown Camden on the Christmas train. The train is big enough for adults and children. The ride will take you throughout downtown Camden so you can take in the full effect of the special new decorations, the new Ouachita County Courthouse decorations as well as the Nelle Jane Dawson Park complete with the 18’ LED Christmas Tree.
Price per ride:
$8/Adults
$5/Children