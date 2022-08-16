Tickets remain available for Cabaret Night at the Magnolia Arts Center, which will be at 8 p.m. Friday.
Tickets for the show – a variety of live music -- are $10 for members and students, and $15 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets.
Tickets are also available by calling Magnolia Arts at 870-901-3600., or
Cabaret performers will be Annabelle Babbitt & Nico Lindsay, Zaneta Kitchens, John Schneiderwind, Courtney Taylor, Jazpyn VanAssche, and the instrumental jazz-blues duo Experience.