Tickets remain available for two big Murphy Arts District events in El Dorado on Thursday and Saturday.
The Three Dog Night concert is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Financial Music Hall. Previously purchased (non-returned) tickets from the November 20 rescheduled concert will be honored.
Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio, TV commercials or in major motion pictures. Songs include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.”
Veritas will appear in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of its "A Time to Remember" tour. General admission tickets are $10 and the event is presented by First Baptist Church of El Dorado.
In 2012, when tenors Jeff Anderson, Andrew Goodwin and Jordan Johnson, baritone James Berrian, and bass Scott Lawrence came together as Veritas. Their backgrounds encompass opera, musical theater, rock, and other genres. They are melded into a sound that’s passionate, virtuosic, and powerfully communicative. They’ve inspired countless standing ovations, in theaters, multiple performances at Carnegie Hall, arena concerts, cruise ships, even in churches and prisons.
With seven past releases, spanning Broadway hits, classical repertoire, re-imagined pop favorites, and sacred standards, Veritas offers highly artistic arrangements sure to capture the hearts of every listener.
