Southern Arkansas University’s annual Celebration of Lights on Thursday will offer plenty of holiday cheer with train rides, festive food, photos with Santa, and a special presentation of “The Polar Express.”
Activities in the Reynolds Center begin at 3 p.m. with the first showing of “The Polar Express” in Foundation Hall. Two other shows will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Creation of personalized Christmas ornaments will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m., also Foundation Hall.
Photos with Santa will be taken free of charge to all families in the Reynolds Center from 6-8 p.m.
Train rides begin on the campus mall at 4 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus is held in Magale Library at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Free storybooks will be available while supplies last.
The festivities continue at Overstreet Hall following the arrival of the Magnolia Christmas Parade, “Songs of the Season,” which runs from 5-6 p.m. The parade concludes in the Reynolds Center parking lot.
Following the parade, the Residence Hall Association will begin the Overstreet Lighting, with SAU President Dr. Trey Berry offering greetings before the lighting of the SAU Holiday Tree. Refreshments will be served, and the SAU Band will perform medleys. After parade winners are announced, all are invited to the Reynolds Center to enjoy the festivities.
The annual holiday buffet dinner and Christmas music are from 6-8 p.m. in the Reynolds Center. Adult tickets are $9.50 and children’s tickets (5-12) are $4.50. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 870-235-4922.