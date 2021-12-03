CLICK THE VIDEO PLAYER to see the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Mike McNeill reporting for magnoliareporter.com.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 3, 2021 @ 3:30 am
CLICK THE VIDEO PLAYER to see the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Mike McNeill reporting for magnoliareporter.com.