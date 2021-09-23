Murder

Seating is limited for the four remaining performances of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” at the Magnolia Arts Center.

Call 870-901-3600 for tickets. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets at the Magnolia Arts website.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the 7 p.m. shows, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the 2 p.m. matinee.

Admission is $7 for Magnolia Arts members and $14 for the general public.

The Ken Ludwig adaptation of Christie’s novel of murder on a snowbound train features a cast with a long list of motives.

Cast members are:

Hercule Poirot -- Zachery Seaton Stout

Monsieur Bouc -- Jim Pierce

Mary Debenham -- Riley Hall

Hector MacQueen -- Caleb Burkhalter

Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter -- Ken Burton

Princess Dragomiroff -- Shari Ferguson

Greta Ohlsson -- Madison Marcotte

Countess Andrenyi -- LaZanee Miller

Helen Hubbard -- Zaneta Kitchens

Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Rachett -- Grant Baker

CREW

Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt

Stage Manager -- Holli Howard

Costumes -- Cindy Bradshaw

