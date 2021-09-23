Seating is limited for the four remaining performances of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” at the Magnolia Arts Center.
Call 870-901-3600 for tickets. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets at the Magnolia Arts website.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the 7 p.m. shows, and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the 2 p.m. matinee.
Admission is $7 for Magnolia Arts members and $14 for the general public.
The Ken Ludwig adaptation of Christie’s novel of murder on a snowbound train features a cast with a long list of motives.
Cast members are:
Hercule Poirot -- Zachery Seaton Stout
Monsieur Bouc -- Jim Pierce
Mary Debenham -- Riley Hall
Hector MacQueen -- Caleb Burkhalter
Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter -- Ken Burton
Princess Dragomiroff -- Shari Ferguson
Greta Ohlsson -- Madison Marcotte
Countess Andrenyi -- LaZanee Miller
Helen Hubbard -- Zaneta Kitchens
Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Rachett -- Grant Baker
CREW
Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt
Stage Manager -- Holli Howard
Costumes -- Cindy Bradshaw