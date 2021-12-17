Hot Springs artist Richard Stephens returns to the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado for a three-day painting workshop entitled "Watercolor Painting and Design.”
This workshop is scheduled for February 1-3. The first two days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the third and last day will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
CLICK HERE to register. Cost of the course is $175.
People who attend a Richard Stephens workshop will expose them to three main things: informative technical information sprinkled with humor and antidotes, entertaining and educational painting demonstrations and lots of one-on-one time with Stephens as he helps you through your individual painting process. Stephens has a true passion for watercolor and enjoys the opportunity to share his knowledge and experience with students of all levels.
Stephens' watercolor workshops are informative, challenging and fun. They are not about competition or turning out a great painting. Rather, his workshops are about being exposed to a process of watercolor painting that has been successful for him. Perhaps some of that process finds a voice with his students and their work.
A native of Hot Springs, Stephens earned a bachelor's degree in art from the University of Central Arkansas in 1969. After serving in the Army as an Illustrator, Stephens began his professional career in 1971 with a design firm in Little Rock. Three years later he opened his own graphic design studio in his hometown providing design and production services for a wide range of commercial accounts.
Stephens has received many honors throughout his career, one of which is being named the "Arkansas Individual Artist of the Year" for 2018 by the Arkansas Arts Council.
He is a member of the Arkansas League of Artists, the Mississippi Art Colony, and is a signature member of Mid-Southern Watercolorists, Southern Watercolor Society and Missouri Watercolor Society.
Stephens requests that participants bring some photographs with them for inspiration.
"I will bring many, many photos that students are welcome to use for their painting subject if they do not have something of their own. I will also have several original paintings in plastic sleeves that students can use. I have no problem with students copying another painting for educational purposes. Obviously one would not claim them for their own or enter them in shows."
Stephens will also be showing some of his work in the Merkle Gallery January 7-February 2 with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6. His show is entitled "Richard Stephens Watercolors.”