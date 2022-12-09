Merrytime in Magnolia and the Christmas Market return Saturday to the Magnolia Square.
Several activities will be available between 1-5 p.m.
The World’s Tallest Rocking Horse will offer rides.
People may have their pictures taken inside a snow globe.
Live entertainment is planned for the Albemarle Stage at Square Park, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Pictures with Santa Claus will be taken at the bandstand on the Columbia County Courthouse lawn from 1-5 p.m. Pictures are $5 and will be delivered after the event.
Many businesses around the square will be open.
The Magnolia Arts Center will have an open studio painting pallet. All are welcome to visit and paint between 1-5 p.m.
There is a material fee -- $3 for poster board, $10 for 8x8 canvas, $12 for 9x12, $15 for 12x12, and $25 for 16x20.
The Columbia County Animal Protection Society will have a bake sale on the square from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will also include face painting and a raffle.
The nearby South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main, will have an open house from 1-5 p.m. Hot beverages and Christmas cookies will be served. Christmas decorations will be on display and free tours will be conducted.