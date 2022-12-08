The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado announces the return of The Penguin Project to the stage for another special theatrical production for actors of differing needs and their mentors.
On the heels of SAAC Teen Drama Club's production of "Disney Frozen, Jr." The Penguin Project will be performing "Disney Frozen, Kids" on February 10-11, under the direction of Lynn Gunter with Assistant Director Kathy Nielson. Music Director will be Cassie Hickman and Mentor Coordinator will be Karen Hicks. "In the spirit of Anna, 'It's audition time! It's audition time!' After two long years, we are so excited to have the Penguin Project back," said musical director Cassie Hickman.
Open call auditions for artists grades 3-12 will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. Artists will register in the lobby and audition in the ballet room. No advance preparation is necessary to audition. Additionally, there will be a mentor information meeting in the art gallery for students in grades 5-12 at 5 p.m., also on December 13. No acting experience is necessary for those students interested in serving as mentors. The six-week rehearsal schedule will begin on Tuesday, January 3, with rehearsals continuing every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
From its starring roles to its ensemble, The Penguin Project allows children with differing needs to perform in a live stage production in front of an audience. Each special-needs artist is paired with a mentor of a similar age who guides them through the production from start to finish, helping them to learn lines, dances, songs, and stage blocking. Each artist and their mentor operate as a symbiotic pair throughout the entire process, including appearing on stage together.
"The Penguin Project is a performance that comes from the heart," said Hickman. "The joy of excitement and confidence that exudes from our special-needs artists as they take the stage and as they get to be the stars is a sight I will never get over. The bonds of camaraderie and support between the artists and their mentors isn't just for the artists. It is also life-changing for the mentors. It has even changed me as a music director. What makes this a work of the heart is seeing how far the artists come and seeing their reactions as they get all the accolades from the audience and parents cheering them on. I'm so excited to see where the journey will take us this year in addition to seeing what new artists and mentors will join us and be forever changed by this experience."
