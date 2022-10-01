The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado welcomes central Arkansas watercolorists and oil impressionist Bob Snider and his exhibition "Horses, Ducks and Other Paintings that
Men Like" to the Price and Merkle Galleries October 5 - November 29.
There will be an artist's reception 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Born in Smackover and raised in Camden, Snider was a double major in both art and business. "I was the only art major on football scholarship at Ouachita Baptist University but got a second major in business just as a backup plan." He made the
decision to follow the business path early in his career. Following two years as an officer in the U.S. Army, Snider worked in the U.S. Senate as a special assistant to U.S. Senator John L. McClellan and then had a 30-year career as an investment banker for Morgan Keegan in Little Rock.
After a long career in business, Snider turned to his love of art as his lifetime passion. He started out in a water media class at the Arkansas Arts Center and had early success in early exhibitions with Mid Southern Watercolorist.
Snider has taken and taught workshops in Italy, France and in various locations in the United
States. Snider sells his paintings in his local Little Rock galleries as well as in Colorado, California, Georgia, and Florida galleries.