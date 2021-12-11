Plans are being made for the Magnolia Arts Center’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Party Fundraiser.
Mr. Cabbagehead & The Screaming Radishes will perform for the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. on the final Friday night of 2021 at the center, 116 S. Washington.
Tickets are $75 for members and $100 for the general public.
Dinner, dancing and spirits are included. There will be a photo booth and a raffle for a chance to win a fully stocked bar cart.
Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 870-901-3600. to purchase tickets at the Magnolia Arts Center website.