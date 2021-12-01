The Magnolia Arts Center production of “Elf Jr., the Musical” begins Wednesday night.
Shows will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 1; 7 p.m. Friday, December 3; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, December 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5.
Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets online. Tickets bought online may be claimed at the door.
The musical is based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. The book is by Thomas Meecham and Bob Martin. Music is by Matthem Sklar. Lyrics are by Chad Beguelin.
The cast:
Santa Claus -- Carmello Johnson
Buddy -- Korecco Sargent
Elf 1 -- Claire Owen
Elf 2 -- Marlee Hunter
Elf 3 -- Ruby Coppersmith
Elf 4 -- Austin Holley
Elf 5 -- Millie Kate Atkinson
Charlie -- Jaycee Hughes
Shawanda -- Kelly Groguhe
Businesswoman -- Ja’Liyah Easter
Comforting New Yorker -- Kylie Jones
Sam -- Kelly Groguhe
Walter Hobbs -- Lawezleon Davis
Deb -- Riley Hall
Emily Hobbs -- Jayla Lambert
Michael Hobbs -- Trista Bradshaw
Manager -- Jaliah Larry
Jovie -- Maddie Grant
Fake Santa -- Nycholus O’Guinn
Policeman 1 -- Michelle Watson
Policeman 2 -- Jaycee Hughes
Sarah -- Michelle Watson
Mr. Greenway -- Kylie Jones
Chadwick -- Olivia Clements
Matthews -- Joshlin Wiggins
Charlotte Dennon -- Hannah Gunnels
Darlene Lambert -- Sasha Critton
Emma Van Brocklin -- Anastasia Davis
Ensemble:
Milie Kate Atkinson
Olivia Clements
Charlie Crowell
Scarlett Crowell
Anastasia Davis
Ja'Liyah Easter
Kelly Groghue
Hannah Gunnels
Riley Hall
Austin Holley
Jaycee Hughes
Marlee Hunter
Iyonna Jones
Kylie Jones
Jaliah Larry
Claire Owens
Kamry Rather
Teauna Sanders
Stephanie Thomas
Emma Watson
Michelle Watson
Joshlin Wiggins
Buddy’s understudy -- Carmello Johnson
Jovie’s understudy -- Riley Hall