Elf

A scene from a recent rehearsal of "Elf Jr., the Musical" at the Magnolia Arts Center.

 Magnolia Arts Center

The Magnolia Arts Center production of “Elf Jr., the Musical” begins Wednesday night.

Shows will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 1; 7 p.m. Friday, December 3; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, December 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5.

Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets online. Tickets bought online may be claimed at the door.

The musical is based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. The book is by Thomas Meecham and Bob Martin. Music is by Matthem Sklar. Lyrics are by Chad Beguelin.

The cast:

Santa Claus -- Carmello Johnson

Buddy -- Korecco Sargent

Elf 1 -- Claire Owen

Elf 2 -- Marlee Hunter

Elf 3 -- Ruby Coppersmith

Elf 4 -- Austin Holley

Elf 5 -- Millie Kate Atkinson

Charlie -- Jaycee Hughes

Shawanda -- Kelly Groguhe

Businesswoman -- Ja’Liyah Easter

Comforting New Yorker -- Kylie Jones

Sam -- Kelly Groguhe

Walter Hobbs -- Lawezleon Davis

Deb -- Riley Hall

Emily Hobbs -- Jayla Lambert

Michael Hobbs -- Trista Bradshaw

Manager -- Jaliah Larry

Jovie -- Maddie Grant

Fake Santa -- Nycholus O’Guinn

Policeman 1 -- Michelle Watson

Policeman 2 -- Jaycee Hughes

Sarah -- Michelle Watson

Mr. Greenway -- Kylie Jones

Chadwick -- Olivia Clements

Matthews -- Joshlin Wiggins

Charlotte Dennon -- Hannah Gunnels

Darlene Lambert -- Sasha Critton

Emma Van Brocklin -- Anastasia Davis

Ensemble:

Milie Kate Atkinson

Olivia Clements

Charlie Crowell

Scarlett Crowell

Anastasia Davis

Ja'Liyah Easter

Kelly Groghue

Hannah Gunnels

Riley Hall

Austin Holley

Jaycee Hughes

Marlee Hunter

Iyonna Jones

Kylie Jones

Jaliah Larry

Claire Owens

Kamry Rather

Teauna Sanders

Stephanie Thomas

Emma Watson

Michelle Watson

Joshlin Wiggins

Buddy’s understudy -- Carmello Johnson

Jovie’s understudy -- Riley Hall

