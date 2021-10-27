A historic spot in downtown Magnolia with many tales to tell is the old Columbia County Jail. For years it has sat vacant, cobwebs covering nooks and crannies, but this Halloween season people are invited to come inside and see the Inkarcerated haunted jail, which is a fundraiser for Kathy’s Dance Arts Studio.
The fundraiser will help dancers of KDAS go to dance competition. Many of the dancers are taking parts in the various rooms of the 5,200-square-foot structure.
Only the first floor is being used for safety reasons. But be warned: There is lot of darkness and screaming waiting inside your trip into the long-deserted jail.
Emily Barker, owner of KDAS, dance teacher at KDAS and a kindergarten math intervention teacher at Magnolia School District, said many students from dance classes are characters who are being assisted by about 50 adult volunteers. Additionally, volunteers from Southern Arkansas University’s Tri Sigma Sigma sorority and members of SAU’s freshman seminar are helping make the jail as spooky as possible.
“In the summer, I have more down time and always do my big brain work during that season,” Barker said. “I love Halloween so much and always love a good Haunted House. We had such a blast doing the Haunted Car Wash last year, I knew my parents on the team would enjoy doing this.”
Due to COVID-19, last year the dancers joined with Typhoon Car Wash across from Wal-Mart to scare people as they made their way to the carwash. Barker said parents invited them into the cars, much to the terror of their children.
Since opening night on October 19, people from across the region have been coming -- and in some cases coming back -- to Inkarcerated. Opening night had more than two hundred people visit the production.
“The haunted house is going amazing. I swear each night the intensity builds even more as characters get more and more comfortable with their roles,” Barker said. “The community and surrounding towns have been super receptive. I’ve met people from Bearden, Springhill, Stamps, Camden, El Dorado and more. I’ve seen several faces more than once.”
One of those faces was Alicia Ware, 8, of Springhill, LA. She was going into the Haunted House with her mother, Paisley Ware. Alicia said her father, John Ware, head football coach of the North Webster Knights was a “chicken,” and refused to go into the haunted jail.
Alicia said she was not a chicken, but the little spitfire promised a reaction to the actors in the jail if they dared scare her too much.
“I don’t care about Michael Myers, I’ve seen all of the TV shows, been there and done that,” she said. “But if someone tries to get me, I’m going to punch them in the face.”
Alicia said her reaction after immediately leaving the jail was to cry and scream as she ran out. She dried up her tears quickly and did mention again that her dad was not brave enough to come through the house. She demonstrated a karate kick for how she got rid of some of the scary people inside. And she rethought her feelings on Michael Myers, the legend of the classic “Halloween” films.
“I don’t think I like that Michael Myers,” she said of the white masked figure circling the jail wearing all black and taking pictures with those brave enough to get close enough.
Barker said the most important thing to remember when going into the jail is to never let your guard down.
“Just be careful when going through that maze and always, always watch your back,” Barker said.
Inkarcerated is open 7-10 p.m. through Thursday, 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday -- Halloween Night.
Admission is $10 per person.